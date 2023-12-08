Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Issues Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Semtech updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.11)-0.01 EPS.

Semtech Stock Performance

Semtech stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

Get Semtech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Semtech from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,649.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth $1,831,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Semtech by 8.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Semtech by 113.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 70,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 37,457 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 21.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.