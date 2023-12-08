ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $675.00 to $770.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. ServiceNow traded as high as $695.39 and last traded at $692.68, with a volume of 163262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $688.22.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.
ServiceNow Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $608.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
