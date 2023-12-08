ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $675.00 to $770.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. ServiceNow traded as high as $695.39 and last traded at $692.68, with a volume of 163262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $688.22.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $608.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.