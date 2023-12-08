SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,014,015 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 1,280,865 shares.The stock last traded at 48.95 and had previously closed at 48.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SharkNinja Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of 44.56.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.81 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SN. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,166,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

Further Reading

