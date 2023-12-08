Shay Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DINO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,853,000 after purchasing an additional 357,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after buying an additional 571,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,976,000 after acquiring an additional 126,016 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,145.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,145.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.7 %

DINO opened at $52.35 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.32.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

