Shay Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Shay Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,469 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RB Global by 179.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,537,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,684 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in RB Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in RB Global by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of RB Global by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 48,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Stock Performance

RBA stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $68.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.26.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RB Global

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,515.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,515.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 250,012 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,142 in the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.