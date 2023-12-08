Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

SHEN stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 305.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $25.51.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.18 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 1.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,371 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

