Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Northland Securities cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,045,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after buying an additional 2,764,566 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,969 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. American Trust increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,439,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after acquiring an additional 185,622 shares during the last quarter.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

