Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells C$86,175.38 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total transaction of C$86,175.38.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 26 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.51, for a total value of C$1,885.37.

On Friday, November 24th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,317 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.57, for a total value of C$234,066.43.

Shopify Stock Up 1.1 %

SHOP stock opened at C$97.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.05. The company has a market cap of C$118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.08. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$44.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shopify from C$80.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

