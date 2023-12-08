SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Price Down 2.8%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $17.79. Approximately 75,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 352,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIBN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SIBN

SI-BONE Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.33 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SI-BONE

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $26,310.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,461.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $36,225.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,703.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $26,310.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,461.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,521 shares of company stock worth $761,439. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 605,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 13.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 41.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 809,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after buying an additional 237,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter worth $680,000.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.