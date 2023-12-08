Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target Increased to $4.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sight Sciences from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.60.

Sight Sciences Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. Sight Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 74.55% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. Research analysts expect that Sight Sciences will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sight Sciences

In other Sight Sciences news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 126,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $277,394.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,922.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 521,854 shares of company stock worth $1,459,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGHT. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sight Sciences by 484.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sight Sciences by 540.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Further Reading

