Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Acquired by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 88.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,898 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Silk Road Medical worth $13,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. CL King lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $391.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $40,515.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 435,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,633,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

