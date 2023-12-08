SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Raised to $42.00 at Truist Financial

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SL Green Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Price Performance

NYSE:SLG opened at $42.58 on Monday. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $5,676,876.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at $194,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $38,666,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,221 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth $1,280,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.