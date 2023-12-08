Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $116.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Solid Biosciences news, CEO Alexander Cumbo sold 11,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $32,566.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,439 shares in the company, valued at $48,306.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,971 shares of company stock worth $69,272. Company insiders own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Solid Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Solid Biosciences by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 102.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

