Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CFO Sells $1,477,556.64 in Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 67,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,477,556.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sovos Brands Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SOVO stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.73 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.28.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

