SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $361.83 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $314.97 and a twelve month high of $363.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.29.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.