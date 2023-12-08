SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Holdings Boosted by Main Management Fund Advisors LLC

Main Management Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 6.5% of Main Management Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $20,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,572,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $92.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.