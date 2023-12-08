Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SPLK. Mizuho increased their price objective on Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Splunk from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Splunk from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $151.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 359.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.99.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $219,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,548 shares in the company, valued at $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,473 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the software company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.1% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 442 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Splunk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

