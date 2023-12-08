Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $340.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.93 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $155.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.87. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $10.62.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $101,780.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,715,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,637,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Richard D. Mcbee acquired 30,723 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $115,211.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $101,780.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,637,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 75,762 shares of company stock valued at $317,916. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,861.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,759,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,421 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after acquiring an additional 989,565 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $4,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 378,141 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 338,566 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

