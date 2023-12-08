Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $340.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.93 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.35)-$(0.25) EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $4.17 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 million, a P/E ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $101,780.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,715,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,637,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Sansom acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $101,780.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,637,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 75,762 shares of company stock worth $317,916. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 39,618 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 27.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also

