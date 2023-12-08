Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Position Raised by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 151.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,152 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Spotify Technology worth $30,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 77,379 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.52.
Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.2 %
Spotify Technology stock opened at $196.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of -49.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.35. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $202.88.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spotify Technology Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
