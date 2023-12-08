Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.5-189.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.32 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sprinklr from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

Sprinklr Trading Down 33.5 %

CXM stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.17, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 186,129 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $2,594,638.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 837,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,671,418.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,916 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $43,331.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,893.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 186,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $2,594,638.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 837,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,671,418.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 782,503 shares of company stock worth $11,208,196. Insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 126.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

