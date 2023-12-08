Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Shares Gap Down to $13.75

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.75, but opened at $13.40. Star Group shares last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 19,236 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Star Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $502.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -232.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGU. Hartree Partners LP raised its position in Star Group by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,870,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,228 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Star Group by 29,929.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 639,598 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC raised its position in Star Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after purchasing an additional 151,002 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Star Group by 604.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 76,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Star Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

