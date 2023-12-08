Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in Starbucks by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 21,689 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $158,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,524 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.27. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.