State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $30,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,180.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,225.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,012.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,997.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,248.39.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,677 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,538. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.