State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $28.47 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,460,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,044 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in News were worth $28,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in News by 75.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 276,730 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in News by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in News by 68.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in News by 8.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in News by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on News in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, News has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33. News Co. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

