State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $33.03 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,911 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,948 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Fortinet worth $33,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.17.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.90.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,224.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,793 shares of company stock worth $2,895,054 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

