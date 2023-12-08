State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $40.79 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $40,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,136,986,000 after buying an additional 39,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,965,000 after buying an additional 115,339 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,885,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,968,000 after buying an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $630,466,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $251.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $254.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.84.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 44.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

