State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 212,875 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,875 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $32,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $196,488.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,005.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Zillow Group Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $45.01 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $55.68. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.18 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.44 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

