State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,738 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Norfolk Southern worth $28,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $227.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $261.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.