State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212,882 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $36,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $94.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.22 and a 200 day moving average of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

