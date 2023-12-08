State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 11,530 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,530 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $33,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,605 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $164,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $164,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,840 shares of company stock worth $12,523,065. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICE. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ICE opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $118.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

