State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 13,937 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,937 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $29,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,998,000 after acquiring an additional 105,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.9 %

ADM stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $96.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

