State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 19,963 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,963 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of AON worth $38,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $321.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.16 and a 200 day moving average of $326.77. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $280.89 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.