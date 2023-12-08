State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 34,926 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,926 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Welltower worth $35,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 105.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $87.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 182.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.59.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

