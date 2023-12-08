State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 3,767 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Motorola Solutions worth $31,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $197,322,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 97.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,639,000 after purchasing an additional 489,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $83,807,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MSI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MSI opened at $323.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.25. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.00 and a 1-year high of $325.89.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

