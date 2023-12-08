State Street Corp Buys 423,324 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,778,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,603,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after acquiring an additional 459,574,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $713,235,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,483 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Centene by 1,558.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,000 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

NYSE:CNC opened at $74.25 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

