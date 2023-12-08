State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.83% of Sysco worth $1,814,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $74.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $84.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

