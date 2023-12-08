State Street Corp Has $1.96 Billion Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State Street Corp grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,885,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 128,215 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.75% of Biogen worth $1,961,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Biogen by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Biogen Stock Performance
BIIB opened at $239.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.49. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.26.
About Biogen
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.
