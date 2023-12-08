State Street Corp Has $2.04 Billion Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,390,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,037,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

Nucor Trading Up 0.6 %

Nucor stock opened at $163.22 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.46 and a one year high of $182.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.28 and its 200 day moving average is $157.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

