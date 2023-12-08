STERIS (NYSE:STE) PT Lowered to $215.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.60.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $201.99 on Monday. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.77 and a 200-day moving average of $217.25.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,801,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,980,240,000 after acquiring an additional 127,262 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,492,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,240,040,000 after acquiring an additional 33,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

