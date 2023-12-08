STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

STM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $47.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.66.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

