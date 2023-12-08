StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 7.7 %

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.23. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.