StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV opened at $0.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enservco by 74.1% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35,170 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Enservco by 220.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth $51,000. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Stories

