StockNews.com Lowers American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

AMSWA stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. American Software has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.78 million, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Software by 743.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

