Stride (NYSE:LRN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

LRN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of LRN opened at $60.20 on Monday. Stride has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.75.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.24 million. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stride will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $691,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $691,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $346,983.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,714 shares of company stock worth $2,871,742. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stride by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,160,000 after purchasing an additional 506,211 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stride by 348.7% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 563,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 437,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,432,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth $12,722,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

