Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Bought by Casdin Capital LLC

Casdin Capital LLC grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Structure Therapeutics accounts for about 3.6% of Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $41,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,632,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,724,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 706.5% during the second quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,991 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,046,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $18,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $58.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $46.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GPCR stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.83. The company had a trading volume of 67,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,885. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

