Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.7% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Stryker by 28.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.95. 117,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,857. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $235.81 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.17.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.