SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Shares Gap Up to $4.79

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $4.93. SunOpta shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 106,714 shares.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on STKL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SunOpta by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 15.0% in the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 13.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.
