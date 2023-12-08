Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 73.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RUN. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities cut Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $13.87 on Friday. Sunrun has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,563 shares of company stock valued at $265,501 over the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 153.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

