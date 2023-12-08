Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Up 8%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.06. Approximately 4,508,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 9,956,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sunrun from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.95.

The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at $20,134,985.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,563 shares of company stock valued at $265,501. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,483.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

